December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 6.

DATES

Prosecutor’s Day in Kazakhstan is marked each year on December 6.

EVENTS

1944 – The D.A. Kunayev Mining Institute is opened in Almaty.

1971 – The first Center of Scientific and Technological Information is set up in Almaty.

2005 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the Kazinform national news agency to congratulate its veterans and employees on 85 years since its establishment. The former Head of State participated in the KazTAG – 85 years: chronicle of history exhibition and got familiarized with the creativity and technical services of the news agency.

2011 – Kazakhstan for the first time takes part in the competitions usually held among the NATA member countries as a member of the NATO partnership for peace program in Mons, Belgium. The basketball squad of the Central Sports Club of the Army of the Kazakh Defense Ministry won the second place at the SHAPE tournament, losing only to Latvia in the final match.

2012 – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is awarded the Roerich medal and the banner of peace sign.

2014 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former French President François Hollande take part in the opening of the Sorbonne-Kazakhstan Institute.

2017 – The photo exhibition Kazakhstan – a country of the Great Steppe is opened as part of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s UN membership at the UN Palace in Geneva.

2019 – Kazakhstan is elected to the Steering Committee of the Board of Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioners.



