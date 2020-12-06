December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 6.

EVENTS

1944 – The Institute of Mining Engineering named after Dinmukhamed Kunayev begins functioning in Almaty city.

1971 – The first-ever Scientific-Technical Information Center in Kazakhstan is established in Almaty city.

2005 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visits NC Kazinform News Agency to congratulate its staff on the 85th anniversary of the agency.

2011 – Kazakhstan Defense Ministry’s CSKA team joins International NATO SHAPE Basketball Tournament held among the NATO member states in the Belgian city of Mons. The Kazakh team confidently defeat their opponents from Poland, Great Britain, Lithuania and Canada. In the final match, the CSKA team succumb to Latvia 53:61.

2012 – UN Under Secretary General-Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is awarded the Roerich Medal and the Banner of Peace in Geneva. The award is presented by a delegation of the International Committee for the Preservation of the Roerichs' Heritage and The International Center of the Roerichs.

2014 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and former President of France François Hollande attend the opening of Sorbonne-Kazakhstan Institute in Almaty.

2014 – The International Bank Note Society, IBNS, chooses KZT1,000 banknote devoted to the Kultegin Turkic writing as the best.

2017 – ‘Kazakhstan is the Land of the Great Steppe’ exhibition is unveiled in Geneva at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The guests are showcased more than 60 pictures depicting the sights of Kazakhstani cities and towns, cultural and historical monuments, beautiful landscapes, traditions and rituals.

2018 – A memorial plaque is installed on the façade of the house in Kunayev Street where Abish Kekilbayev used to live.

2019 – One of the streets in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is named after Kazakhstani writer and political figure Abish Kekilbayev. The street is situated next to the EXPO town.



