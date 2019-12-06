December 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 6.

2005 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visits NC Kazinform News Agency to congratulate its staff on the 85th anniversary of the organization.

2011 – Kazakhstan Defense Ministry’s CSKA team joins International NATO SHAPE Basketball Tournament held among the NATO member states in the Belgian city of Mons. The Kazakh team confidently defeated their opponents from Poland, Great Britain, Lithuania and Canada. In the final match only, the CSKA team lost to Latvia 53:61.

2012 – UN Under Secretary General – Director General of the UN Office in Geneva Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is awarded with Roerich Medal and the Banner of Peace in Geneva. The award was presented by a delegation of the International Committee for the Preservation of the Roerichs' Heritage and The International Center of the Roerichs.

2014 – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and ex-President of France François Hollande attend the opening of Sorbonne-Kazakhstan Institute in Almaty.

2014 – The International Bank Note Society, IBNS, recognize KZT1,000 banknote devoted to the Kultegin Turkic writing the best one.

2017 – ‘Kazakhstan is the Land of the Great Steppe’ exhibition is opened in Geneva, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The guests were showcased more than 60 pictures depicting the sights of Kazakhstani cities and towns, cultural and historical monuments, beautiful landscapes, traditions and rituals.