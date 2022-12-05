Go to the main site
    December 5. Today's Birthdays

    5 December 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of December.

    Mukhtar Dzhumagaziyev (1956) is the Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Agrarian, Environmental Management and Rural Development Committee.

    Born in Aktobe region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute, the Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy.

    Has been serving since June 2017.


    Fakhriddin Karatayev (1963) is the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the Agrarian Committee.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Dzhambul Light Industry Technologies Institute.

    Has been appointed to the post in January 2021.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
