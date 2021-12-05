Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 5. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 December 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of December.

NAMES

Mukhtar Dzhumagaziyev (1956) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management and Rural Development.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute, Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy.

He took up his recent post in June 2017.

Fakhriddin Karatayev (1963) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light Industry.

From 2016 to 2021 he served as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.


