December 5. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of December.

NAMES

Deputy of the Senate, upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee for agricultural affairs, environmental management and agrarian areas development Mukhtar DZHUMAGAZIYEV was born in 1956 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Veterinary Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics. Since 1994 and up until 2014 he held many posts in the administration of Aktobe region. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in June 2017.

Deputy of the Majilis,member of the Committee for social and cultural development Fakhriddin KARATAYEV was born in 1963 in South Kazakhstan region (now Turkestan region). He graduated from the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light Industry. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2016.
