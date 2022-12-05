December 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 5.

EVENTS

1917 – The 2nd All-Kazakh Congress takes place in Orenburg city. The Alash autonomy of was declared during the Congress.

1973 – The Museum of Archeology opens at the Institute of History, Archeology, and Ethnography of the Kazakh SSR Science Academy.

1994 – In Budapest, Great Britain, Russia, and the U.S. representatives sign the memorandum pledging security to Kazakhstan. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Heads of State who signed the 1992 Lisbon Protocol signed the documents to exchange ratifications on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (CHB-1).

2006 – Following the bilateral talks President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and European Commission President José Manuel Durão Barroso sign the memorandum of mutual understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan on energy cooperation.

2011 – The first patient with an artificial heart is discharged from the Cardiac Surgery Centre in Astana.

2015 – Kazakhstani Marat Akhmet is awarded the top honors of the Türkiye Bilimsel ve Teknolojik Araştırma Kurumu, TÜBİTAK, for his scientific discoveries in maths.

2016 – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov hands over the UNESCO certificates on including aitys and yurt into the Intangible Cultural Heritage List to Kazakh National Museum Director Darkhan Mynbai for displaying at the ethnographic hall.

2017 – Kazakh swimmer Natalya Zvyagintseva wins gold at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico.



