    December 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 5.

    DATES

    World Soil Day (WSD) is observed every year on December 5 as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and advocating for the sustainable management of soil resources.

    International Volunteer Day (IVD) on 5 December was designated by the United Nations in 1985 as an international observance day to celebrate the power and potential of volunteerism.

    EVENTS

    1917 – The 2nd All-Kazakh Congress takes place in Orenburg city resulting in the establishment of the Alash Orda Government with Alikhan Bokeikhanov as a representative. During the Congress the autonomy of Alash was declared.

    1936 – The new Constitution of the USSR that was in force until 1977 is adopted at the 8th All-Union Extraordinary Congress of Soviets. Kazakhstan became a Union Republic to be named the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

    1973 – One of the oldest museums of Kazakhstan – the Museum of Archeology – is opened at the Institute of History, Archeology, and Ethnography of the KazakhSSR Science Academy.

    1994 – The Heads of GB, Russia, US sign the memorandum provide security assurances to Kazakhstan in Budapest, Hungary. Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Heads of State signing the 1992 Lisbon Protocol struck the documents to share ratifications on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (CHB-1).

    2006 – Following the bilateral talks between then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former European Commission President José Manuel Durão Barroso the memorandum of mutual understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan on energy cooperation is signed.

    2006 – By order of Albert II of Belgium First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of Leopold.

    2016 – Former Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov hands over the UNESCO certificates to include aitys and yurt in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage to Kazakh National Museum Director Darkhan Mynbai to place them on display in the ethnographic hall.

    2017 – Kazakh swimmer Natalya Zvyagintseva wins a gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Mexico.

    2018 – The book of Nursultan Nazarbayev «The era of independence» is translated into the Arab language.

