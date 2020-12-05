December 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 5.

1917 – The 2nd All-Kazakh congress takes place in Orenburg. As a result the Alash Orda Government was formed. Alikhan Bokeikhanov was appointed its chairmanship. The Alash autonomy was declared.

1936 – The new USSR Constitution is adopted.

1973 – The Museum of Archeology is unveiled at the History, Archeology and Ethnography Institute.

1994 – In the capital of Hungary, Budapest leaders of Great Britain, Russia and the US sign the Memorandum of pledging security assurances to Kazakhstan.

2006 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and EC President José Manuel Barroso sign a Memorandum of mutual understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of energy.

2006 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest award of Belgium, The Grand Cordon of the Order of Leopold I.

2011 – The first patient with artificial heart is discharged from the Astana cardiac surgery centre.

2011 – The postage stamp dated to the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan independence is put into circulation.

2016 – Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov hands over UNESCO certificates on including aitys and yurt to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage to director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbai.

2018 – The era of independence book by Nursultan Nazarbayev is translated into Arabic.

2019 – Atyrau youth theatre wins grand-prix at the Theatrical Talents festival in Spain. They staged Mukan Tomanov’s Zatmeniye anti-drama in Kazakh.



