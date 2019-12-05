December 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 5.

EVENTS

1919 – The first issue of Semei tany newspaper is released in Semipalatinsk. Ybyrai Altynsarin, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Myrzhakyp Dulatov, and Mukhtar Auezov all contributed to the newspaper.

1995 – The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva is unveiled to strengthen ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva.

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bern is inaugurated with the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Swiss Confederation.

2005 – 91.15% of Kazakhstanis cast their votes for incumbent Nursultan Nazarbayev at the presidential election.

2012 – A new plant constructing electric locomotives is unveiled in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) with the participation of then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2018 - SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft takes Al-Farabi-2 nano satellite created by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to space. The spacecraft riding on a Falcon 9 rocket lifts off 00:32 am Astana time.