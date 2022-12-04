December 4. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of December.

NAMES





Beibit Issabayev (1962) is the Governor of Zhetusy region.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Issabayev served as the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan

Has been acting since June 2022.





Zhan Galiyev (1972) is the chairman of international information committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in 1972 in Almaty city is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages and International Relations, the Institute of Translators and International Relations, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Galiyev worked at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco, and Portugal, was a permanent representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO concurrently.

Has been working since September 2022.





Dauren Kenbeil (1984) is the Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Graduated form the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Lomonosov State University.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2021.



