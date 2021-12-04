December 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of December.

(1962) is the Head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1962 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Issayev served as the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan

Has been acting since July 2019.

(1972) is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France.

Born in 1972 in Almaty city is the graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages and International Relations, the Institute of Translators and International Relations, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Galiyev worked at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco, and Portugal. He is a permanent representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCO concurrently.