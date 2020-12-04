Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 4. Today’s Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of December.

Head of the President’ Representative Office in the Parliament of Kazakhstan Beibit ISSABAYEV was born in 1962 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Mr. Issayev worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, Turkey, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Zhan GALIYEV was born in 1972 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State University of World Languages and International Relations, the Institute of Translators and International Relations, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also happens to be the graduate of HEIs in The Hague, Paris, and Strasbourg. Throughout his diplomatic career, Mr. Galiyev worked at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Monaco. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2017.
