December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 4.

EVENTS

1919 –Semey tany newspaper’s first issue is published.

1995 – The Permanent Representation of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations opens in Geneva, Switzerland.

1995 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens in Bern, Switzerland.

1998 – The National Maritime Shipping Company Kazmortansflot is founded.

2005 – Nursultan Nazarbayev wins the presidential election with 91.15% of the votes. The voter turnout recahed 77%.

2012 – The new Electric Locomotive Plant is inaugurated in Astana with participation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2012 – The Ice Palace Alau of Kazakhstan joins the top-10 ice-skating rinks with the most numbers of speed skating records. 26 individual, 4 national and 3 track records were broken during the 3rd stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup taken place at the Alau Palace.

2018 – World Women’s Grandmaster, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, four-time world chess champion Dinara Saduakassova publishes her first book about chess The First Steps in Chess.

2018 – SpaceX launches the Kazakhstan’s nanosatellite Al-Farabi-2 on the Falcon 9 launcher at 00:32a.m. Astana time from the Cosmodrome in the state of California.





2021 – Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova sets the record at the Speed Skating World Cup Series in Salt Lake City clocking 3:59,647.



