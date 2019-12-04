December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 4.

DATES

International Cheetah Day

The International Cheetah Day is observed annually on the 4th of December to spread the word on how important it is to protect endangered cheetahs.

EVENTS

1995 –Kazakhstan opens the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva and the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation.

1998 – The National Marine Shipping Company Kazmortransflot JSC was established. The main goal of the company is to develop national marine and service fleet to ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective maritime transport in the Caspian region and beyond.

2005 - Nursultan Nazarbayev was re-elected for another seven-year term, earning 91.15% of votes.

2012 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launches a new electric locomotive plant in Astana (Nur-Sultan).

2018 – Dinara Saduakassova - International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), the Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan publishes a book «Let's learn to play chess».

2018 - Elon Musk's SpaceX Company launches Kazakhstani Nanosatellite «Al-Farabi-2» created by Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. The launch was successfully carried out from a Spaceport on the «Falcon 9» rocket carrier in the Vandenberg Air Force Base of California (USA).