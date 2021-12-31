Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 31. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 December 2021
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of December.

NAMES

photo

Abussagit Zhirenchin (1913-1975) is the Soviet Kazakh scholar, writer, journalist, founder of Kazakh bibliography, member of the USSR geography society, member of the Union of Kazakh Writers, one of the researchers of the Abai legacy.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Central Asian University in Tashkent, Gorky Literature Institute.

Aben Satybaldiyev (1914-1974) is the writer, translator, scholar.

Born in Taraz is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (today’s Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Translated into Kazakh scientific novels of Russian writers.

Gafura Bissenova (1924-1991) is the music expert, Ph.D. in History of Arts, professor.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute (Utemissov West Kazakhstan State University).

Her scientific works are devoted to research of Kazakh folk music, mainly, Abai works.

photo

Kalilla Abdullayev (1971) is the state inspector for state control and organizational work at the Presidential Administration.

Born in the city of Dzhambul city is the graduate of the Zhambyl technological institute of light and food Industry.

Has been acting since 2017.


