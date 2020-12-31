December 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of December.

NAMES

Abusagit Zhirenchin (1913-1975) is the Soviet Kazakh scientist-literary historian, writer, journalist, the founder of Kazakh bookkeeping, one of the first explorers of Abai legacy, candidate of historical sciences, member of the geographic society of the USSR, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the Central Asian University in Tashkent, Gorky Literature Institute in Moscow.

He contributed heavily to the development of publishing and museum studies, collected materials on Kazakh people ethnography, contributed to library science. He also took an active part in developing the first Kazakhstani encyclopedia.

Aben Satybaldiyev (1914-1974) is the writer, translator, scientist, Cand. Sc. Philology.

Born in taraz is the graduate of the Kazakh State University (Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Authored scientific works, stories and feature stories, translated novels of Russian writers into Kazakh.

Gafura Bissenova (1924-1991) is the music scholar, Ph.D. in History of Arts, professor.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute (Utemissov West Kazakhstan State University), Almaty Conservatoire (Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire).

Her works are devoted to Kazakh folk music studies, basically, Abai songs.

Kallilla Abdullayev (1971) is the state inspector of the state control department of the President’s Administration.

Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Zhambyl Light and Food Industries Technology Institute, Dulati Taraz State University.

Has been working since 2017.



