Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 31.

    EVENTS

    1943 – The Kurmangazy musical school opens its doors in Pavlodar city.

    1994 – Academician Zeinolla Kabdolov is given the title of a people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

    1996 – The State Program for supporting Kazakhstanis abroad including the six main areas such as scientific support, legal framework, education, culture, tourism and sport, book publication and mass media, and organizational measures is established.

    2004 – The first issue of World Discovery Kazakhstan magazine is published in Almaty city.

    2013 – The European Business Assembly and the Club of Editors of Europe representing the elite of scholars from 54 countries award the Order of Glory for contributing to world science, to then Acting President of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, PhD, Marat Nurguzhin receiving the «Name in Science» title. His name was written in the register of out-standing scholars of the 21st century.

    2014 – Head of the Almaty office of Kazinform international news agency, journalist Sara Mustafina is given a golden medal by the Association of Legal Entities Bes Karu for her contribution to the coverage of different socially key areas.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year