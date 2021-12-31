December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 31.

EVENTS

1943 – The Kurmangazy musical school opens its doors in Pavlodar city.

1994 – Academician Zeinolla Kabdolov is given the title of a people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

1996 – The State Program for supporting Kazakhstanis abroad including the six main areas such as scientific support, legal framework, education, culture, tourism and sport, book publication and mass media, and organizational measures is established.

2004 – The first issue of World Discovery Kazakhstan magazine is published in Almaty city.

2013 – The European Business Assembly and the Club of Editors of Europe representing the elite of scholars from 54 countries award the Order of Glory for contributing to world science, to then Acting President of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, PhD, Marat Nurguzhin receiving the «Name in Science» title. His name was written in the register of out-standing scholars of the 21st century.

2014 – Head of the Almaty office of Kazinform international news agency, journalist Sara Mustafina is given a golden medal by the Association of Legal Entities Bes Karu for her contribution to the coverage of different socially key areas.



