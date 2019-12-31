Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 December 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 31.

    1996 - State Programme of Support of the Compatriots Living Abroad is approved.

    2004 – First edition of World Discovery Kazakhstan magazine is published in Almaty.

    2013 – The Europe Business Assembly and The Club of the Rectors of Europe which unite 54 scholars from 54 countries of the world award Acting President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Doctor of Technical Sciences Marat Nurguzhin with honorary title of «The Name in Science.»

    2014 - Journalist, Chief of Almaty Bureau of Kazinform Agency Sara Mustafina is awarded a gold medal from Bes Qaru association of legal entities. The name of the Kazakhstani scientist was inscribed in the International Register of Outstanding Scientists of the 21st Century

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three workers killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies