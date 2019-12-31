Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 December 2019, 07:00
December 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 31.

1996 - State Programme of Support of the Compatriots Living Abroad is approved.

2004 – First edition of World Discovery Kazakhstan magazine is published in Almaty.

2013 – The Europe Business Assembly and The Club of the Rectors of Europe which unite 54 scholars from 54 countries of the world award Acting President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Doctor of Technical Sciences Marat Nurguzhin with honorary title of «The Name in Science.»

2014 - Journalist, Chief of Almaty Bureau of Kazinform Agency Sara Mustafina is awarded a gold medal from Bes Qaru association of legal entities. The name of the Kazakhstani scientist was inscribed in the International Register of Outstanding Scientists of the 21st Century


