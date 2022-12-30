December 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of December.

NAMES









Salakhiden Sabikenov (1939) – eminent scholar-lawyer in the field of general theory of state and law, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the evening secondary school of working youth named after Gogol in Guryev city, Kirov Kazakh State University.

He authored five monographs and over 70 scientific works on the theory of state and law and the current issues of constitutional law.







Zhumabek Kenzhalin (1954-2017) – prominent Kazakh journalist, academician of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, and member of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kustanaisk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Kenzhalin penned several books.



