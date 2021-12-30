Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 30. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2021, 08:00
December 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of December.

NAMES

photo

Salakhiden Sabikenov (1939) – eminent scholar-lawyer in the field of general theory of state and law, member-correspondent of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the evening secondary school of working youth named after Gogol in Guryev city, Kirov Kazakh State University.

He authored five monographs and over 70 scientific works on the theory of state and law and the current issues of constitutional law.

photo


Zhumabek Kenzhalin (1954-2017) – prominent Kazakh journalist, academician of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, and member of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kustanaisk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Kenzhalin penned several books.

photo


Aida Kurmangaliyeva (1970) – Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

She took up her current post in January 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel