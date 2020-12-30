Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 30. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of December.

NAMES

photo

Prominent legal scholar of the general theory of state and law, who made a significant contribution to its development, member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Salakhiden SABIKENOV, , was born in 1939 in the territory of modern Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Well-known Kazakhstani journalist, member of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan, member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, and member of the Kazakhstan Journalists’ Union Zhumabek KENZHALIN was born in 1954 in Kostanay region. He passed away in 2017. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He began his career at republican newspaper Yegemen Qazaqstan and later in life headed many newspapers and magazines, namely Khalyk Kenesi, Aqiqat, Qazaq Adebieti, Ana tili and so on. Since 2009 he was the General Director of Qazaq gazetteri LLP.

photo

Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida KURMANGALIYEVA was born in 1970 in Kyzylorda region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Economic and Social Planning. She took up her recent post in February 2017.
