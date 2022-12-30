Go to the main site
    December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 December 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

    EVENTS

    1998 – The year of 1999 is declared the Year of Unity and Continuity of Generations to promote the relationship between generations and strengthening the unity of Kazakhstani people.

    2003 – The Republican Center of Space Communication and Electromagnetic Compatibility of Radio-electronic Means is set up.

    2005 – The Kazakh president signs the law introducing additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Labour.

    2011 – The Tourism, Physical Culture, and Sport Department of Astana city is verified with the Certificate for Recognized Excellence of the European Fund for Quality Management.

    2013 – Kazakh ambassador to China Nurlan Yermekbayev hands over the consular patent to honored consul of Kazakhstan in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Nguyen Thanh Hung.

    2017 - The professional road bike of Kazakhstan VINO brand founded by Alexander Vinokurov is accredited by the International Cycling Union.

    2020 – The opening of the street named after Abai takes place in Amman, Jordan.

    2020 – Abai Avenue and bust are opened in a grand ceremony in Gölbaşı district, Ankara, Türkiye on occasion of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

