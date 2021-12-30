Go to the main site
    December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The monument to Kazybek biy (1667-1764) is unveiled in Karaganda region. Kazybek biy is the great biy, public figure and ambassador.

    1998 – 1999 is declared the Year of Unity and Continuity of Generations.

    1999 – The Iliyas Yesenberlin Museum opens in Akmola region.

    2003 – The Republican space communications and radio electronic equipment electromagnetic compatibility centre is founded in Kazakhstan.

    2005 – The Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan «On labour in Kazakhstan» to declare the first day of Eid al-Adha and Orthodox Christmas days off.

    2011 – The photo album dated to the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev goes out. He was born on January 12, 1912.

    2013 – Kazakh Ambassador to China Nurlan Yermekbayev awards the honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the consular patent.

    2015 – Nazarbayev University is granted the status of a research university. Its development program is approved.

    2017 – Alexander Vinokurov, the professional road bicycle racer, Olympic champion, is accredited by the UCI.

    2020 – The Abai Street opens in Aman, Jordan.

    2020 – The Abai boulevard and his bust are unveiled in Ankara on the occasion of the 175th annivesray of Kazakh great poet and thinker.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

