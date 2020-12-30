Go to the main site
    December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    30 December 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

    EVENTS

    1998 – 1999 is declared the Year of Unity and Continuity of Generations to develop interconnection of generations and enhance the unity of Kazakhstani people.

    1999 – The home-museum of writer Iliyas Yessenberlin opens in Atbasar, Akmola region.

    2005 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan «On labour in Kazakhstan». According to the law the first day of Eid al-Adha and Orthodox Christmas are non-work days.

    2011 – The photo album devoted to 100th anniversary of Dinmukhambet Kunayev goes out.

    2013 – Kazakh Ambassador to China Nurlan Yerkembayev hands over consular patent to honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

    2015 – Nazarbayev University is assigned the status of a research university; its development program is approved.

    2017 – VINO professional road bicycle made in Kazakhstan is accredited by The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). VINO brand is founded by Olympic champion and repeat winner of the most prestigious world races Alexander Vinokurov.

    2018 – Kazakh children sweep 37 medals at the XXIII World Mental Arithmetic Competitions in Malaysia. It brings together 500 kids from 80 states of the world.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
