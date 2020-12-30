Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 December 2020, 07:00
December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

EVENTS

1998 – 1999 is declared the Year of Unity and Continuity of Generations to develop interconnection of generations and enhance the unity of Kazakhstani people.

1999 – The home-museum of writer Iliyas Yessenberlin opens in Atbasar, Akmola region.

2005 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan «On labour in Kazakhstan». According to the law the first day of Eid al-Adha and Orthodox Christmas are non-work days.

2011 – The photo album devoted to 100th anniversary of Dinmukhambet Kunayev goes out.

2013 – Kazakh Ambassador to China Nurlan Yerkembayev hands over consular patent to honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

2015 – Nazarbayev University is assigned the status of a research university; its development program is approved.

2017 – VINO professional road bicycle made in Kazakhstan is accredited by The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). VINO brand is founded by Olympic champion and repeat winner of the most prestigious world races Alexander Vinokurov.

2018 – Kazakh children sweep 37 medals at the XXIII World Mental Arithmetic Competitions in Malaysia. It brings together 500 kids from 80 states of the world.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva