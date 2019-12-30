December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

2013 – In Beijing, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Nurlan Yemekbayev hands over a consular patent to Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the city of Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) Nguyen Thanh Hung.

2015 – AEO Nazarbayev University receives the status of a research university.

2017 – Professional racing bike of the Kazakhstan brand VINO (founded by the Olympic champion and winner of prestigious world competitions Alexander Vinokourov) is accredited by the International Cycling Union.

2018 – Kazakhstani children bring 37 medals from the XXIII International Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As many as 5,000 children from 80 countries of the world participated in the event.