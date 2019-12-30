Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 December 2019, 07:00
December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 30.

2013 – In Beijing, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Nurlan Yemekbayev hands over a consular patent to Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the city of Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) Nguyen Thanh Hung.

2015 – AEO Nazarbayev University receives the status of a research university.

2017 – Professional racing bike of the Kazakhstan brand VINO (founded by the Olympic champion and winner of prestigious world competitions Alexander Vinokourov) is accredited by the International Cycling Union.

2018 – Kazakhstani children bring 37 medals from the XXIII International Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As many as 5,000 children from 80 countries of the world participated in the event.


Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
