December 3. Today's Birthdays

3 December 2022, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of December.

NAMES

– Kazakh opera singer, musical teacher, merited artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University, Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute,

In 2006 and 2009, he headed the solo singing department at the Kazakh National Musical Academy.

He represented the Kazakh art in countries of far and near abroad.

– Kazakh actress of film and theatre, merited artist of the Kazakh SSR.

She was a graduate of the Kurmangazy Institute of Art.

Throughout her acting career, she played in many plays and films.

– head of the informatization and information resource protection department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Republican Komsomol School.

He was appointed to his current post in October 2008.

– commander-in-chief of the Kazakh Navy.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Frunze Higher Navy School, Kuznetsov Navy Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2018.

– Chairman of the Board of the Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Russian Foreign Intelligence Academy.