December 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of December.

NAMES



Kazakhstani opera singer and honored artist of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1943 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute. He was a soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet between 1973 and 1998 and the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theater between 2000 and 2013. He performed in many countries of the world, namely Poland, Hungary, Germany, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Russia and more.

Kazakhstan theater and film actress Gaziza ABDINABIYEVA (1948-2021) was born in Kyzylorda region. She was a graduate of the Kurgangazy Institute of Arts. Since 1969, she was the leading actress of the Mussrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Youth. She was the actress of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater starting from 1993 and until her death in 2021.

Head of the Informatization and Information Resources Protection Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani TILEUBEKOV was born in 1960 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in October 2008.

Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken BEKZHANOV was born in 1969 in Tselinograd (present-day Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Frunze Higher Military and Navy College and the Kuznetsov Military and Navy Academy. He was appointed to his recent position in April 2018.

Chairman of the Board of the Narikbayev Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University Talgat NARIKBAYEV was born in 1978 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Foreign Intelligent Service Academy (Russia). Prior to taking up his recent position, he was the rector of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University JSC.