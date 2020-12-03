Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 3. Today's Birthdays

    3 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of December.

    NAMES

    Kazakh opera singer and honored artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat OMARBAYEV was born in 1943 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute. He was a soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet from 1973 till 1998 and the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theater from 2000 till 2013. He toured many countries of the world, namely Poland, Hungary, Germany, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Russia and more.

    Actress of Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater Gaziza ABDINABIYEVA was born in 1948 in Kyzylorda region. She is a graduate of the Kurgangazy Institute of Arts. Since 1969, she was the leading actress of the Mussrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Youth. She took up her current post at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater in 1993 and stayed with the theater ever since.

    Head of the Informatization and Information Resources Protection Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gani TILEUBEKOV was born in 1960 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2008.

    Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Khalida KAMBAROVA was born in 1960 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Eurasian Market Institute. She joined the committee in June 2016.

    Commander-in-Chief of the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken BEKZHANOV was born in 1969 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He was appointed to his recent post in April 2018.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region