December 3. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of December.

Kazakh opera singer and honored artist of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1943 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University and the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Institute. He was a soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet from 1973 till 1998 and the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theater from 2000 till 2013. He toured many countries of the world, namely Poland, Hungary, Germany, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, Russia and more.

Actress of Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theaterwas born in 1948 in Kyzylorda region. She is a graduate of the Kurgangazy Institute of Arts. Since 1969, she was the leading actress of the Mussrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Youth. She took up her current post at the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater in 1993 and stayed with the theater ever since.

Head of the Informatization and Information Resources Protection Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1960 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2008.

Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budgetwas born in 1960 in Almaty city. She is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Eurasian Market Institute. She joined the committee in June 2016.

Commander-in-Chief of the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1969 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He was appointed to his recent post in April 2018.