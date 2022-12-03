December 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

3 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 3.

EVENTS

1993 – Seven companies including Agip, British Petroleum, Statoil, British Gas, Mobil, Total, Shell, and KazakhstanKaspiShelf, as the operator of the project sign an Agreement on the establishment of the International Consortium for Geological Explorations on the Kazakh shelf of the Caspian Sea. It was aimed at a three-year exploration of the region’s oil potential.

2009 – Kazakhstan issues two postage stamps devoted to flora and fauna species.

2010 – The Astana Declaration is adopted at the OSCE Summit in the Kazakh capital. The member states reaffirmed their full adherence to the UN Charter and all the norms, principles and commitments in all the OSCE dimensions.

2012 – The Kazakhstan Park is unveiled in one of the Turkey’s largest province, Nevşehir.

2013 – Kazakhstani young singer Maria Mudryak wins three prestigious awards at the Magda Olivero International Opera Competition bringing together 150 singers from 19 states of the world.

2014– President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani attend the inauguration of the Turkmen-Iranian section of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad.

2014 – Kazinform International News Agency and MONTSAME of Mongolia sign an agreement on cooperation.

2015 – Kazakhstani Week of Arts unveils at the famous Alice Tully Hall of the Lincoln Centre in New York.

2016 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in Nova Gorica, Slovenia.

2017 – A photo exhibition ‘Unknown Kazakhstan’ is held in New Delhi, India. More than 50,000 foreign tourists and residents of India visited the Qutb complex which hosted the exhibition.

2020 – Kazakhstani animated film Muzbalak is recognized as the best at two international film festivals, namely Stockholm International Film Festival in Sweden and Golden Bee International Children's Film Festival in India.