December 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 3.

DATES

International Day of People with Disability is a United Nations-sanctioned day that is annualy observed on 3 December.

No Pesticide Use Day dedicated to the memory of the 1984 Bhopal chemical disaster in India which killed thousands and injured hundreds of thousands of people is marked on December 3.

EVENTS

1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is presented with the Golden Medal and Honorable Diploma to receive the title «Person of the Year» awarded by the International Association for the Revival of Spirituality Rukhaniyat during his official visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

1993 – The agreement to set up the International Consortium for mining explorations on the Kazakh shelf of the Caspian Sea is signed.

2010 – The Astana Declaration stating the country’s commitment to the norms, principles, and obligations in all three dimensions of the OSCE is adopted at the Summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the Kazakh capital.

2012 – The Park «Kazakhstan» is opened in the Turkish province of Nevşehir.

2013 – Young singer Mariya Mudryak wins three prestigious prizes at the 7th Magda Olivero International Voice Competition.

2014 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani take part in the opening of the Turkmen-Iranian section of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway line.

2014 – Kazakhstan’s International News Agency Kazinform and Mongolia’s News Agency Montsame sign a cooperation agreement in the city of Astana now Nur-Sultan.

2015 – The world-famous Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center, New York City, hosts the solemn opening of the Week of Kazakh Art.

2016 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awards the State Literature and Art Prize to the creators of the feature film Kunanbay about the father of Kazakh great thinker, poet Abai.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, which is also within consular district of the Slovene Littoral.

2017 - New Delhi hosts the photo exhibition «Unknown Kazakhstan» within the territory of Qutb Minar historic complex.

2019 - Turkish professor and scientist Kürşad Zorlu holds a presentation of his book about Nursultan Nazarbayev titled Nazarbayev koshbasshylygy: Uly Dalanyn orleui.

2020 – Kazakhstani feature animation film Muzbalak is recognized as the best animation at the Stockholm Film and TV Festival and Golden Bee International Children’s Film Festival.