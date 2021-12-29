December 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of December.

NAMES

Kurmanbek Sagyndykov (1910-1988) – writer, translator, public and political figure, honored worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Higher Party School under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Between 1959 and 1962, he worked as Chairman of the Committee on Radio Broadcasting and Television of the KazSSR.

He translated the works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin, Maxim Gorky, Alexander Pushkin, and others into Kazakh.

Askar Suleimenov (1938-1992) – writer, literary critic, playwright, winner of the Kazakh State Prize.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the historical-philological faculty of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute as well as completed post-graduate studies at the same institute.

Nurlan Aubakirov (1975) – Chairman of the Board of Saryarka Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University, Kunayev Humanitarian University.

He took up his post in September 2020.

Maxim Spotkai (1991) – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Aksu city, Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Omsk State technical University.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2020.



