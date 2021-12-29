Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 29. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 December 2021, 08:00
December 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of December.

NAMES

photo

Kurmanbek Sagyndykov (1910-1988) – writer, translator, public and political figure, honored worker of culture of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Higher Party School under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Between 1959 and 1962, he worked as Chairman of the Committee on Radio Broadcasting and Television of the KazSSR.

He translated the works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin, Maxim Gorky, Alexander Pushkin, and others into Kazakh.

photo

Askar Suleimenov (1938-1992) – writer, literary critic, playwright, winner of the Kazakh State Prize.

Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the historical-philological faculty of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute as well as completed post-graduate studies at the same institute.

photo

Nurlan Aubakirov (1975) – Chairman of the Board of Saryarka Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University, Kunayev Humanitarian University.

He took up his post in September 2020.

photo

Maxim Spotkai (1991) – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Aksu city, Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Omsk State technical University.

He was appointed to his recent post in May 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel