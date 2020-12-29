Go to the main site
    December 29. Today's Birthdays

    29 December 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of December.

    NAMES

    Kazakhstani writer, translator, social and political activist Kurmanbek SAGYNDYKOV was born in Zhambyl region in 1910. He passed away in 1988. For many years he worked for different newspapers and magazines in Kazakh. Apart from penning his own books, he also is renowned for his translations of works of Lenin, Gorky, Pushkin, Tolstoi and many others into the Kazakh language.

    Writer, literary critic and playwright, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Askar SULEIMENOV was born in 1938 in Chimkent region and passed away in 1992. Throughout his professional career he worked for Zhuldyz magazine, Kazakhfilm Film Studio, the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, and the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater.

    Chairman of the Board of Social and Entrepreneurship Corporation «Saryarka» JSC Nurlan AUBAKIROV was born in 1975 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University and the Kunayev University of Humanities. He took up his recent post in September 2020.

    Deputy Head of the Senate’s Office of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maksim SPOTKAI was born in 1991 in the town of Aksu in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Omsk State Technical University. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2020, he was the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


