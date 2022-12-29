December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

29 December 2022, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 29.

1995– The Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established. The Constitutional Council consists of seven members - Chairperson and two members are appointed by the President, and other members are appointed by the Senate and the Majilis.

2005 – Shakarim research and pedagogical journal is issued in three languages – Kazakh, Russian, and English. The goal of the edition is to study and disseminate national values through Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly’s heritage. The journal is issued four times a year.

2012– First Solar Power Station is put into operation in Korday district of Zhambyl region.

2016– Galymzhan Kuzembayev, eighth-grade student from Mangistau region, is awarded Person of the Year 2016 title for rescuing three children from fire.

2016– Sholtobe-Ushtagan-Baskudyk-Zharma gas pipeline is launched in Mangistau district of Mangistau region. The length of the pipeline is 92.67 kilometers. Construction works were financed by Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. 898mln576thousand tenge were spent on this socially vital project, due to which three settlements were gasified.

2017– People’s Assembly of Bulgaria takes decision to open a new Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Varna. Ivan Ivanov, resident of Varnan, is named the Honorary Consul.

2018– Astana Street is unveiled in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria.

2020– As part of celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly and 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, an exposition titled «Timeless Wisdom from the Steppes of Kazakhstan» is opened at the Hong Kong Baptist University. The exhibition showcases books, Kazakh national musical instruments, household items, as well as photo materials dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

2021– Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex celebrates its 25th anniversary. Being a sole provider of information related to the activity of the Head of State, the TV and Radio Complex constantly expands the line-up of its products. They are documentary, short-length films, video clips, as well as social and political TV programmes.