    December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 29.

    EVENTS

    1995 – The Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan is established. It consists of seven members.

    2004 – The opening ceremony of the 1st plenary session of the Majilis in the new building of the Kazakh Parliament takes place.

    2016 – The Sholtobe-Ushtagan-Baskudyk-Zharma gas pipeline is put onstream in Mangistau district in Mangistau region to provide locals in Ushatagan, Baskuduk and Zharma villages with gas.

    2017 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Varna, Bulgaria.

    2018 – The Astana Street appears in the most beautiful places in Sofia, next to the Bulgaria Boulevard.

    2020 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation silver coins MEDEY, The legacy of Kazakhstan series.

    2020 – An exhibition Invaluable wisdom of the Kazakh steppes opens in Hong Kong as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al Farabi.

    2020 – The Combined Arms Department of the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy is named after legendary military leader Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.


    History of Kazakhstan
