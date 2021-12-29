Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 December 2021, 07:00
December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 29.

EVENTS

1995 – The Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan is established. It consists of seven members.

2004 – The opening ceremony of the 1st plenary session of the Majilis in the new building of the Kazakh Parliament takes place.

2016 – The Sholtobe-Ushtagan-Baskudyk-Zharma gas pipeline is put onstream in Mangistau district in Mangistau region to provide locals in Ushatagan, Baskuduk and Zharma villages with gas.

2017 – The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Varna, Bulgaria.

2018 – The Astana Street appears in the most beautiful places in Sofia, next to the Bulgaria Boulevard.

2020 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation silver coins MEDEY, The legacy of Kazakhstan series.

2020 – An exhibition Invaluable wisdom of the Kazakh steppes opens in Hong Kong as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai and 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al Farabi.

2020 – The Combined Arms Department of the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy is named after legendary military leader Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10