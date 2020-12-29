December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 29.





EVENTS

1995 – The Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan is founded in Kazakhstan. It consists of seven members.

2004 – The opening ceremony of the first plenary session of the Majilis at the new building of the Kazakh Parliament on the left bank of River Ishim takes place.

2005 – Shakarim scientific-pedagogic magazine goes out in Semey. It is published in Kazakh, Russian and English. Its aim is to study and promulgate national values through the works of Shakarim. It is published four times a year.

2012 – The country’s first commercial-scale solar plant is put on-stream in Korday district, Zhambyl region.

2016 – The Kazakh studen,t who rescued three kids form the fire, is awarded the top honors of the Person of the Year 2016 in the Deed of the Year 2016 nomination.

2016 – The Sholtobe-Ushtagan-Baskuduk-Zharmam gas line is put into operation in Mangistau region. Its length is 92.67 km.

2017 – The National Assembly of Bulgaria takes a decision to open a new honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Varna.

2018 – Astana Street appears in the most beautiful place in Sofia, next to Bulgaria Boulevard.



