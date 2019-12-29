Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 December 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 29.

1995 – The Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is established

2012 – First solar power station is put into operation in Korday district of Zhambyl region

2016 – School student Galymzhan Kuzembayev is awarded Person of the Year 2016 prize for saving three children from fire.

2016 – Sholtobe-Ushtagan-Baskudyk-Zharma gas pipeline is commissioned in Mangistau municipality of Mangistau region.

2017 – People’s Assembly of Bulgaria takes a decision to open new honorary consulate of Kazakhstan in Varna.


