December 28. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of December.

NAMES

Alma Orazbayeva (1898-1948) – public and political figure.

In November 1925 she was the Chair of the Presidium of the Central Executive Committee of the Kazakh ASSR. She was a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Kazakh ASSR, All-Union Executive Committee, Commission on peasant and working women affairs under the Central Committee of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party.

In 1928, she was elected as a member of the Bureau and Head of the Department of the Nizhe-Volzhskiy Regional Committee and the Deputy Head of the Regional Union of Collective Farmers.

Anatoli Gurskiy (1944-2017) – merited journalist of Kazakhstan, holder of the diploma of the nominee for the Proza.ru national website’s literary prize, candidate of the International Union of Writers.

Born in North Kazkahstan region, he received an education in economics as well as higher philological education.

Anatoli Gurskiy authored over 10 journalism, historic and political and fiction books.

His personal archive includes over 3,500 newspaper and magazine publications in all genres and topics, the circulation of some of which exceeded 25 million copies.

Sherzod Pulatov (1978) – member of the National Qurultai (Meeting) under the Kazakh President.

Born in Uzbekistan, he graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Institute of International Languages, International Islamic University in Islamabad.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.



