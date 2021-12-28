Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    December 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 December 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of December.

    NAMES

    Alma Orazbayeva (1898-1948) is the public and political figure.

    Born in today’s West Kazakhstan. She took an active part in the country’s sociopolitical life.

    Museums and streets were named after that brave woman the countrywide.


    Anatoly Gurskiy (1944-2017) is the honorary journalist of Kazakhstan, candidate of the International Union of Writers.

    He was born in North Kazakhstan.

    He authored over 10 journalists’, historical and political books.


    Arman Utegulov is the 1 st deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan.

    He was born in 1964. Graduated from the Saratov Zootechnical and Veterinary Institute and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological Institute.

    Has been acting since September this year.


    Sherzod Pulatov (1978) is the chairman of the Public Association the Uzbek Ethno-Cultural Centre of Nur-Sultan city.

    He was born in Andijan, Uzbekistan. Graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Institute of International Languages, and International Islamic University in Islamabad (Pakistan).

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023