December 28. Today's Birthdays

(1898-1948) is the public and political figure.

Born in today’s West Kazakhstan. She took an active part in the country’s sociopolitical life.

Museums and streets were named after that brave woman the countrywide.

Anatoly Gurskiy (1944-2017) is the honorary journalist of Kazakhstan, candidate of the International Union of Writers.

He was born in North Kazakhstan.

He authored over 10 journalists’, historical and political books.

Arman Utegulov is the 1 st deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan.

He was born in 1964. Graduated from the Saratov Zootechnical and Veterinary Institute and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological Institute.

Has been acting since September this year.

Sherzod Pulatov (1978) is the chairman of the Public Association the Uzbek Ethno-Cultural Centre of Nur-Sultan city.

He was born in Andijan, Uzbekistan. Graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Institute of International Languages, and International Islamic University in Islamabad (Pakistan).