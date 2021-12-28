Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

December 28. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 December 2021, 08:00
December 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of December.

NAMES

photo

Alma Orazbayeva (1898-1948) is the public and political figure.

Born in today’s West Kazakhstan. She took an active part in the country’s sociopolitical life.

Museums and streets were named after that brave woman the countrywide.

photo


Anatoly Gurskiy (1944-2017) is the honorary journalist of Kazakhstan, candidate of the International Union of Writers.

He was born in North Kazakhstan.

He authored over 10 journalists’, historical and political books.

photo


Arman Utegulov is the 1 st deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan.

He was born in 1964. Graduated from the Saratov Zootechnical and Veterinary Institute and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological Institute.

Has been acting since September this year.

photo


Sherzod Pulatov (1978) is the chairman of the Public Association the Uzbek Ethno-Cultural Centre of Nur-Sultan city.

He was born in Andijan, Uzbekistan. Graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University, Institute of International Languages, and International Islamic University in Islamabad (Pakistan).


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel