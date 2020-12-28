Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
December 28. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 December 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of December.

NAMES

photo

Public and political activist Alma ORAZBAYEVA was born in 1898 in what is now Urda settlement in West Kazakhstan region. She was actively involved into the sociopolitical life of the county, worked for several newspapers and magazines, and promoted the role of women in Kazakhstan. According to historical archives, she passed away in 1948. The last years of her life were quite tragic. Several streets and a museum were named after Alma Orazbayeva in Kazakhstan.

photo

Honored journalist of Kazakhstan, candidate of the International Union of Writers Anatoly GURSKIY was born in 1944 in North Kazakhstan region. Throughout his career, he worked for many newspapers and news agencies, including KazTAG, TASS, Vesti Kazakhstana, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, and more. He authored over 10 books and 3,500 articles of all genres. He passed away in 2017.

photo

Akim (head) of Terektinsk district of West Kazakhstan region Arman UTEGULOV was born in 1964. He is a graduate of the Saratov Zootechnical and Veterinary Institute and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological Institute. Throughout his career, he mainly worked in West Kazakhstan region as deputy akim and akim of several districts. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020 he was the chairman of the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo

Chairman of the Public Association the Uzbek Ethno-cultural Center of Nur-Sultan city Sherzod PULATOV was born in 1978 in Andijan, Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the M. Dulati Taraz State University, the Institute of International Languages, and the International Islamic University in Islamabad (Pakistan). He was the Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.
