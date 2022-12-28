December 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 28.

International Cinema Day

The world marks the International Cinema Day on December 28. On this day in 1895, the world's first commercial movie screening took place at the Grand Cafe in Paris. The film was made by two French brothers Louis and Auguste Lumiere who developed a camera-projector called the Cinematographe.

1972– The Medeu high-mountain skating rink is comissioned in Almaty city. At that time, it is one of the largest artificial unroofed ice rinks in the world situated at the height of 1691,2m above the sea level. It has an area of 10,5 thousand square meters.

1992- The inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty.

1994 – The first passenger train ‘Bayanaul’ consisting of 19 carriages travels from Pavlodar to Almaty.

2000 – The Development Bank of Kazakhstan is established to further improve and promote the effectiveness of state investment activity.

2000 – The International Writing Community Literary Fund honors outstanding Soviet and Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov with the Award «For Purity and Credibility of Talent».

2005 – Keleshek-Press publishing house re-releases the Kazakh-Russian dictionary by one of the members of the Alash Movement Koshke Kemengeruly which for the first time sees the light in 1925. The edition is dedicated to rare Kazakh words.

2012– The 11 millionth citizen of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Abdrakhim is born in South Kazakhstan region.

2015 - American bloggers feature the Turgay geoglyphs discovered in the Turgay trough by explorer from Kostanay Dmitry Dei into the Top 10 Stunning Discoveries of the Year.

2017– ‘The Anthology of Kazakh Akyns (Poets)’ book is published in the Azerbaijani language.

2018– The World Congress of Turkic Peoples honors the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with the title of «Best University of the Turkic world» and awards then-rector Galym Mutanov with a gold medal of this international organization.

2021 - TURKSOY headquarters hosts the International Congress of the Kazakh history, culture and language dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.