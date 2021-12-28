Go to the main site
    December 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    28 December 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 28.

    DATES

    The International Cinema Day is marked on December 28. On this day in 1895, the world's first commercial movie screening took place at the Grand Cafe in Paris. The film was made by Louis and Auguste Lumiere, two French brothers who developed a camera-projector called the Cinematographe.

    EVENTS

    1972 – The Medeu ice rink is opened. It is at 1,691.2 meters above the sea level and takes an area of 10.5 thousand square km.

    1992 – The ceremony of opening the Embassy of Pakistan in Kazakhstan takes place in Almaty.

    1998 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the prize for the contribution to the development of relations between the people of the Turkic world dated to the 75th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

    2000 – The Development Bank of Kazakhstan is opened.

    2010 – The Law on the status of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and Nazarbayev Fund is adopted.

    2015 – Kazakhstan established the first National Drug Formulary.

    2018 – The World Congress of the Turkic people awards the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University the title of the Best University of the Turkic World.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

