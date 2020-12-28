December 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 28.

DATES

International Cinema Day

The world celebrates the International Cinema Day on December 28. On this day in 1895, the world's first commercial movie screening took place at the Grand Cafe in Paris. The film was made by Louis and Auguste Lumiere, two French brothers who developed a camera-projector called the Cinematographe.

EVENTS

1972 - Medeu high-mountain skating rink is put into service in Almaty city (formerly – Alma-Ata). At that time, it is one of the largest artificial unroofed ice rinks in the world located at the height of 1691,2m above the sea level. It boasts an area of 10,5 thousand square meters.

1992 - The inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kazakhstan is held in Almaty city.

1994 – The first passenger train ‘Bayanaul’ consisting of 19 carriages travels from Pavlodar to Almaty.

1998 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Prize «For the Contribution to the Development of Relations between the Peoples of the Turkic World» dated to the 75th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

2000 – The Development Bank of Kazakhstan is established to further improve and promote the effectiveness of state investment activity.

2000 – The International Writing Community Literary Fund honors outstanding Soviet and Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov with the Award «For Purity and Credibility of Talent». The awarding ceremony takes place In Moscow.

2010 – The Law «On the status of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and Nazarbayev Foundation» is adopted.

2012 – The 11 millionth citizen of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Abdrakhim is born in South Kazakhstan region.

2015 - American bloggers include the Turgay geoglyphs discovered in the Turgay trough by explorer from Kostanay Dmitry Dei into the Top 10 Stunning Discoveries of the Year.

2017 – ‘The Anthology of Kazakh Akyns (Poets)’ book is published in the Azerbaijani language.

2018 – The World Congress of Turkic Peoples awards the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University the title of «Best University of the Turkic world» and honors its rector Galym Mutanov with a gold medal of this international organization.



