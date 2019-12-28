December 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of December. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on December 28.

DATES

International Cinema Day

The world celebrates the International Cinema Day on December 28. On this day in 1895, the world's first commercial movie screening took place at the Grand Cafe in Paris. The film was made by Louis and Auguste Lumiere, two French brothers who developed a camera-projector called the Cinematographe.

EVENTS

1972 - Medeu high-mountain skating rink was brought into service in Alma-Ata (now Almaty). At that time, it was one of the largest artificial unroofed ice rinks in the world.

1992 - The grand opening ceremony of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kazakhstan takes places in Almaty.

1998 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the Prize «For the Contribution to the Development of Relations between the Peoples of the Turkic World» timed to the 75th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

2000 - Development Bank of Kazakhstan was established.

2000 – In Moscow the International Writing Community Literary Fund presents Abdizhamil Nurpeisov Abdizhamil Nurpeisov, a renowned Soviet and Kazakh writer, with the Award «For Purity and Credibility of Talent».

2010 – The Law on the status of Nazarbayev University, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and Nazarbayev Foundation was adopted.

2015 - American bloggers included the Turgay geoglyphs discovered in the Turgay Trough by Dmitriy Dey, an explorer from Kostanay, to the top 10 stunning discoveries of the year.

2017 - «The Anthology of Kazakh Akyns (Poets)» book was published in the Azerbaijani language.

2018 – The World Congress of Turkic Peoples awarded the Kazakh National University named after al-Farabi the title of «Best University of the Turkic world» and awarded the rector Academician Galym Mutanov a gold medal of this international organization.